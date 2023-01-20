Mel B Is Spicing Up Her Life in Beautiful Swimsuits! See the Singer’s Bikini Photos

Spicing up the beach! Spice Girls member Mel B loves hanging out by the pool in her best swimwear. The singer has been a style icon for three decades, with so many fabulous red carpet moments and bikini photos to look back on.

Her journey with the Spice Girls began in 1994 and has since taken her all over the globe to perform smash hits like “Wannabe,” “Goodbye” and “Stop.” Through the ‘90s, the group was the pinnacle of fashion, from sporty tracksuits and metallic mini dresses to sequined pantsuits and bikini tops paired with miniskirts.

Under her nickname, Scary Spice, Mel adopted a distinctive style, wearing leopard print jumpsuits, two-piece sets and tracksuits both on stage and off. It’s no surprise that the English beauty developed a love for traveling after kicking off her music career. These days, she continues to pay homage to her early Spice Girls days, wearing leopard print bikinis whenever she gets the chance.

“See I don’t care how hideous my stuff has been, I know that at that point in time, I enjoyed wearing it,” she reflected on some of her past looks during a March 2011 interview with Glamour. “That moment in time I felt like a goddess, so I’m not going to say anything wrong. I know that I thoroughly enjoyed what I’ve worn or what I’ve created to wear.”

The Spice Girls reunited in 2018, minus Victoria Beckham, and embarked on a tour across the U.K. and Ireland the following year. They stepped back into their most iconic outfits for the performances, with Mel sporting her figure-hugging leopard print jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

On top of being a member of the popular girl group, Mel is also a mom to three daughters. The former America’s Got Talent judge shares her eldest daughter, Phoenix, with her ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar. Her second daughter, Angel, was born in 2007 after a brief relationship with actor Eddie Murphy. Madison, the youngest, arrived in 2011 during her marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Special Forces competitor’s eldest daughter was so inspired by her mom’s wardrobe, she decided to recreate some of her best looks. Phoenix showed off the results on Instagram in December 2022, looking like the spitting image of her famous mom. On many occasions, the fashionista has also joined her mom on the beach, wearing matching bikinis.

Keep scrolling to see Mel’s beautiful bikini photos.