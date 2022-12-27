Viewers can always count on Good Morning America correspondent Rocsi Diaz to wear some seriously stylish looks on the program! The television personality, who has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, also has excellent taste when it comes to picking out gorgeous bikinis to wear.

Rocsi makes frequent appearances on GMA, bringing her fashion and lifestyle expertise to the daytime talk show. Fans are always buzzing on Twitter about her beautiful wardrobe, sporting everything from a figure-hugging leather dress to a simple black mini dress during her memorable segments.

“My personal style — sporty, chic and classy — is definitely me,” the Honduran-born beauty shared in January 2014 while shooting Mark Cosmetics’ “10 to Watch” campaign. “My number one beauty secret is to drink a lot of water. It’s all about what you put into your body, which is what’s going to radiate outside your body.”

Rocsi’s radiant skin is always on full display in her stunning Instagram pictures, full of perfect moments in paradise in her colorful swimsuits. The Soul Ties actress loves to travel in between hosting several popular TV and radio programs. She began documenting her vacations on the social media platform in 2014, venturing to Dubai that year.

“Dubai is so beautiful, I love how you can go from one extreme like the desert to beautiful clear blue beaches,” she captioned a photo ​of her walking on the beach at the time. “It’s truly amazing here.”

In recent years, Rocsi shared sizzling bikini photos from her adventures in Mexico, Hawaii, Colombia and more. The former 106 & Park host has never shied away from expressing her sense of adventure. In June 2020, Rocsi and her pals hiked five miles up California’s Bridge to Nowhere and shared fabulous swimsuit pictures after the trek.

“Climbed down a mountain to a riverbed, stripped down to our bathing suits and undies and swam in a river [and] also jumped off mini waterfalls,” she captioned one of the Instagram snaps. “EPIC DAY, 10 miles later … 10 hours of no WiFi was just what we needed. Beyond epic day hiking.”

On top of hiking, Rocsi is big on fitness and sharing the home workouts that help her maintain her bikini body.

“You hear about how it’s harder to stay in shape as you get older but it’s only hard when you slack off and don’t work out,” the Alter Ego host captioned a video in the gym in April 2022. “If you stay consistent then it’s never hard, it’s actually fun because you know your goal. Now It doesn’t happen overnight, but you can start today.”

Keep scrolling to see Rocsi’s stunning bikini photos.