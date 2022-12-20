Figure skater Tara Lipinski has worn some gorgeous costumes and red carpet looks since going for gold at her first Olympics in 1998. The sports commentator also has impeccable taste when it comes to picking out stylish bikinis to rock on the beach!

In June 2017, Tara married her husband, Todd Kapostasy, in a gorgeous ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina. They met two years earlier when she presented him with an award at the Sports Emmys. The Still Standing actress and the TV producer hit it off and realized they shared a mutual passion for traveling.

After their nuptials, the lovebirds jetted off to a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives where the Olympian shared several beautiful bikini photos. “The way I see it, I found paradise or maybe I’m just madly in love,” Tara captioned a series of snapshots wearing a pink two-piece in front of crystal-clear water.

It was the first of many lavish vacations the NBC analyst and the director have taken together since becoming husband and wife. After the Maldives, they traveled to Thailand and Vietnam. Todd captured his wife’s beauty on-camera throughout the trip as they went island hopping, visited an elephant sanctuary and lounged in a hammock on the beach. Tara and Todd’s honeymoon was certainly one for the books!

The pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in France, sharing the dreamiest seaside photos along the way. They’ve also vacationed in Sicily, Italy and Mexico among other magical getaways. The gold medalist and the Emmy winner ventured to Bali where they shared experiences they’ll never forget.

“We went to Bali last October and took a social media hiatus to be fully present and in the moment during our vacation,” Tara shared in March 2020 along with a series of breathtaking pictures on the beach. “It was magical!”

The couple took a trip to Greece in August 2019, posing for photos together in front of a marvelous ocean view. “Grecian date nights are the best,” she gushed on Instagram at the time.

During the trip, the Superstore alum traveled to Olympia, the ancient site on the Peloponnese peninsula. She showed off some of her figure skating skills in front of the historic landmarks.

“I’ve been wanting to go to Olympia for the longest time and today we finally made it happen,” Tara captioned a series of pictures. “It was so special to stand on the site where the Olympic Games began almost 2,800 years ago. Chills big time!”

