Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch is a force to be reckoned with on the field and beyond! The softball pitcher retired from playing the sport in 2010 but is widely regarded as one of the best softball players of all time. In her life outside of the sport, she enjoys staying active and showing off her swimsuit body in photos on social media.

After earning a gold medal at the Athens Summer Olympics, Jennie posed for Sports Illustrated in an array of gorgeous swimsuits. In honor of her big victory, she donned multiple gold bikinis, some metallic and others in glittery fabric, as she enjoyed herself on a beach in the Bahamas. The unforgettable photo shoot was only just the start of her incredible career as an internationally recognized athlete and model.

Four years later, Jennie led the team to earn a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. Though Team U.S.A. didn’t bring home the gold for the second time in a row, the California native was more than proud of all of her accomplishments. She retired from the sport two years later to focus on spending time with her family.

“This whole career has been way more than I ever even imagined or dreamed,” she said during a July 2010 interview with The Associated Press. “The opportunities that I’d be able to enjoy and appreciate and be a part of, it’s been incredible.”

Jennie married former MLB player Casey Daigle in 2005. They welcomed their first child together, son Ace Shane, in May 2006. Their second son, Diesel Dean, arrived in June 2011. In January 2013, the Dancing With the Stars alum and her hubby became parents for the third time when their daughter, Paisley Faye, was born.

Since stepping away from softball, Jennie has found new passions. The ESPN commentator began training for marathons, running the NYC Marathon four months after giving birth to Diesel.

“My workouts I like to mix it up,” she said about keeping up with her fitness regimen in a March 2012 interview with CNN. “I have met an incredible running group that has helped me tremendously – social time for me, fellowship and just an escape from everything. I put in workout DVDs, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, Tae Bo — even my old-school ones. I love getting outside with my boys. I lift weights every now and then.”

Now that her kids are older, Jennie loves hanging out with them on the beach or during fishing trips. Her Instagram is full of memories with her little ones and gorgeous photos while soaking up the sun.

