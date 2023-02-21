Where Does Mel B Live? Tour the Spice Girls Singer’s Former Homes in California and Leeds

Spice Girls singer Mel B has toured the world with the iconic music group and called several different places home over the years. The singer formerly lived in a Hollywood Hills mansion that she sold in 2019 for $5.55 million, per the Los Angeles Times.

Mel was born in Leeds, England, in 1975 and raised in the city before deciding to pursue a career in the music industry. The songwriter previously rented a property in Leeds that went up for sale in June 2021. Located in the suburb of Cookridge, the 1.6-acre estate was one of Mel’s favorite places to spend time when she wasn’t performing or making television appearances. She often celebrated the holidays at her country home, which has always held a special place in her heart. Mel also lived with her mom, Andrea Brown, for some time in 2019 at another Leeds property.

In addition to planting roots in the U.K., Mel has spent a lot of time in Los Angeles since the start of her career in the early ‘90s. The Brutally Honest author purchased a home in California in 2014 for $4.3 million with her now ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Mel and Stephen share one daughter together, Madison, who was born in 2010. The former America’s Got Talent judge is also a mom to her eldest daughter, Phoenix, with her ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar and her second eldest daughter, Angel, with Eddie Murphy.

The California house was built in 1928 and was completely renovated to incorporate modern design elements. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom abode featured several private terraces, a movie theater, an inground pool, a fire pit and a gym full of equipment and mirrors that Mel often snapped photos of on Instagram. Also included in the four floors of rooms was a music studio, a massive dining room and a view of downtown Los Angeles.

The Dancing With the Stars alum has since moved on from her former properties and started a new chapter of her life. In October 2022, Mel announced she was engaged to hairstylist Rory McPhee after three years of dating. She did not immediately reveal any wedding plans but was buzzing about the exciting news.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” the entertainer recalled during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox at the time. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Mel’s former homes.