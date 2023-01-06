During its five-season run on Netflix from 2016 to 2020, fans saw the return of the beloved Tanner family on Fuller House. Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and more of the original Full House stars signed on for the sequel to the hit sitcom. Since the show wrapped, they’ve been spending time in their gorgeous homes and have taken on new career ventures.

Jodie lives in a stunning house in California’s San Fernando Valley. The Young Artist Award winner purchased her forever home in 2016 just as Fuller House was set to make its debut on the streaming platform.

“I’ve rented before, and even owned three houses, but I moved a lot for jobs and always felt, ‘Whatever — I’m not going to be living here that long,’” Jodie told Closer in December 2016.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was so excited to decorate the four-bedroom home with her two daughters, Zoie, whom she welcomed in 2008 with ex-husband Cody Herpin, and Beatrix, whom she welcomed in 2010 with ex-husband Morty Coyle. Jodie married her fourth husband, Mescal Wasilewski, in July 2022.

“I worked really hard painting and adding a lot of stuff to make this house our home,” she continued. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Fuller House also welcomed back the late Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger and Lori Loughlin to reprise their original roles. Juan Pablo Di Pace, John Brotherton and Ashley Liao also joined the cast in new roles throughout the seasons. It was certainly difficult for the stars to say goodbye to the show’s iconic set that was full of nostalgia and nods to the original series.

“This show means so much to me … It’s not just five seasons, it’s 30-plus years,” Candace told E! News in December 2019 before filming the series finale. “So, I’ve already left this soundstage once and said goodbye and now I have to do it again, and while I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be back with everyone, it’s a million times harder to say goodbye a second time.”

Like many of her former costars, Candace also planted roots with her husband, Valeri Bure, in California. The former host of The View purchased her Malibu pad in 2015 with plenty of space for their three kids: Natasha, Lev and Maksim. Though the cast’s homes are all beautiful, do not expect to see any mementos from the Fuller House set hanging on their walls.

“I don’t think I’m going to let anyone take anything, because who knows … like I said, it’s not over, in my mind,” John shared about the set while remaining hopeful that the franchise would continue on again at some point in the future.

Keep scrolling to see inside the homes of the Fuller House cast.