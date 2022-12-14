New York City is home to so many stars! Mariah Carey, Dylan Dreyer, Sarah Jessica Parker and more A-listers live in the Big Apple. They’ve all planted roots in the city by purchasing gorgeous houses that they often share glimpses of on social media.

Mariah’s NYC pad is her oasis away from Hollywood. The “Hero” songstress lives in a stunning penthouse that she enjoys decking out for the holidays. Fans know her as the “Queen of Christmas,” and the decor around her home certainly delivers! Her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, are also big fans of the holiday.

“When I’m not on stage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set,” Mariah told USA Today in November 2022. “I don’t care who it is — the kids, if I have guests, whatever — nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”

The Grammy winner isn’t the only celebrity who has gotten candid about spending the holidays at home in NYC. Dylan lives in a Manhattan apartment with her three kids, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, whom she shares with her husband, Brian Fichera. In 2022, she hosted Thanksgiving at her house for 17 people and documented her preparation on Instagram.

After her Today costar Al Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots, Dylan stepped in to cohost the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Hours after helping kick off the parade at the starting line uptown, she rushed home to complete her dishes before her guests arrived.

Living and working in NYC has been extremely convenient for Dylan and several other popular television hosts like Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Sam Champion and more. For Andy, the look of his city apartment has changed a lot over the years. The Watch What Happens Live host became a dad in February 2019 when his son, Ben, arrived via surrogate. He prepared the most adorable nursery for his little boy and did the same when his daughter, Lucy, was born via surrogate in April 2022.

“I don’t know what he likes yet. He’ll grow up and tell me what he likes,” Andy said in a September 2019 interview with Forbes about Ben’s nursery. “So, [right now] I have some really nice furniture in there. [The space is] super practical and full of baby gifts. There are lots of stuffed animals.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of your favorite stars’ New York City homes.