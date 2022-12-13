As the daughter of a Hollywood legend, it comes as no surprise that Bryce Dallas Howard’s home is fit for royalty! The eldest daughter of director Ron Howard and actress Cheryl Howard lives in a stylish Los Angeles house with her husband, Seth Gabel, and their two kids.

Prior to making the move to California in recent years, the family lived in upstate New York. The Jurassic Park actress recruited her friend Claire Thomas to help decorate their new pad with her marvelous eye for design. They chose a green and pink color scheme for the four-bedroom property along with several nods to the couple’s favorite franchises, Star Wars and Star Trek.

“I remember growing up being like, ‘I would love to live on the Starship Enterprise,’” The Mandalorian director told Architectural Digest in June 2022 about the inspiration for the decor in her home. “There’s a softness to the futurism of [director] Gene Roddenberry’s world that feels so enticing.”

The estate is full of vintage finds and homages to the ‘80s while still honoring the franchise’s epic space futurism. Part of the home’s allure was actually influenced by a past encounter with a Hollywood icon.

“We had the chance to visit Mia Farrow once,” Bryce shared. “And it was the most magical place. Her house was full of stories and treasures, mementos of such a legendary life. Seth and I left thinking, ‘This is what we aspire to. This is what we want our home to be like.’”

The lovebirds, who wed in 2006, definitely succeeded in bringing their vision to life. Immediately upon entering their home, guests are greeted by adorable pet portraits that adorn the walls. The colorful foyer leads into Seth’s office with a futuristic aesthetic. The space has tons of Art Deco touches and live plants.

Just when you thought the house couldn’t get any cooler, the dining room is covered in floral wallpaper. The nature-inspired room was intended to “honor the planet” and always makes Bryce feel like she is in a “magical forest in Japan.”

The Golden Globe nominee loves watching movies with her hubby and their children, Beatrice and Theodore, in the living room. The pink entertainment space has a unique design element courtesy of a child of one of her Hollywood friends! Jimmy Kimmel’s eldest daughter, Katie Kimmel, handmade several of the lamps in Bryce’s home. The Abyssinian cat lamp in the living room is the perfect quirky touch for an animal lover like Bryce.

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Bryce and Seth’s Los Angeles home.