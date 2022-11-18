California is home to so many huge stars who light up big screens and stages with their epic talents. Many A-listers have found a knack for real estate in cities like Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and more! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston and more celebrities own homes in the Golden State.

Tarek, of HGTV fame, and Selling Sunset star Heather met in July 2019 and quickly hit it off. The pair purchased a home together in Newport Beach, California, that the television personality initially intended to flip. They fell in love with the space and decided it was the perfect place to plant their roots. The couple got engaged on their one-year dating anniversary in July 2020.

In October 2021, Tarek and the Netflix star got married in a beautiful ceremony in front of 150 guests in Montecito, California. His two children, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to Christina Hall, were part of the special day. The Flip or Flop alum and his wife announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2022.

Other stars who have scored some fabulous homes in California include Sofia Vergara, Courteney Cox and Drew Scott. Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, purchased a home together in Los Angeles ahead of their May 2018 wedding in Italy. The pair decided they wanted to go all out with renovations to create their dream home to one day raise a family.

“We wanted a house with character,” the Property Brothers star told Us Weekly in October 2019. “We wanted to have this old Hollywood glam, art deco kind of a feel. … But we want it to be comfortable, a place where people actually feel at home. It’s comfy, it’s cozy.”

Their dream of becoming parents came true in May 2022 with the birth of their first child together, son Parker James. They announced his arrival during an episode of their podcast, “At Home With Linda & Drew Scott,” the following month. Naturally, the duo used their home design expertise when it came to decorating their little one’s nature-themed nursery.

​​“We wanted to create a place filled with whimsy, adventure and love, and the theme of nature kept coming to us,” Drew said in an October 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. “We want to instill in Parker the passion for the natural world that we have.”

