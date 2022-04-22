Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin met her perfect match! The actress announced her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski in January 2022 on Instagram with a sweet photo showing off her diamond ring. Keep scrolling to meet the man who won her heart.

Who Is Jodie Sweetin’s Fiancé Mescal Wasilewski?

Mescal is a therapist for Catalyst Recovery, a program that provides at-home addiction treatment and recovery services, according to his LinkedIn profile. He obtained his bachelor’s degree at California State University before pursuing a master of social work at Hunter College in New York City.

“I’ve worked in the field of addiction and mental health for over 16 years, helping to treat clients with a range of diagnoses and difficulties,” he wrote on his profile. “Much of my work has been with those suffering from addiction and various mental health issues, as well as extensive work with adolescent clients. I’m a trained interventionist, experienced sober coach and case manager.”

When Did They Start Dating?

Jodie and Mescal went Instagram official with their relationship in February 2018. The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a touching Valentine’s Day tribute to her beau featuring a photo of them kissing.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with … Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year,” she captioned the post. “Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you. Who doesn’t judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together.”

Since then, Jodie has continued to share photos with Mescal on date nights, attending baseball games together and concerts. In February 2022, the happy couple attended the wedding of their friends in Costa Rica. After posting some photos from the beachside ceremony, Jodie clarified in her Instagram caption that she and her future hubby did not tie the knot just yet.

​​”No … Mescal and I didn’t get married! Not yet!” she wrote. “But we DID get to go out for an adventure day before we left, and yes, that’s me white water tubing and hanging upside down on a zip line through a canyon.”

Has Jodie Been Married Before?

Jodie was married and divorced three times before finding love with Mescal. She tied the knot with Los Angeles police officer Shaun Holguin in 2002. The pair divorced in 2006. One year later, the Beyond the Edge contestant walked down the aisle with Cody Herpin. Together they welcomed their daughter, Zoie, in 2008. Their divorce was finalized in 2010.

The California native married Morty Coyle in 2012. The former couple share a daughter, Beatrix, who arrived in 2010. Jodie filed for legal separation in 2013, and their divorce was finalized three years later.