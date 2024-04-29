Steve Martin can always count on his longtime friend Martin Short to deliver juicy gossip! The Hollywood funnymen admitted that they love sharing interesting tidbits with each other whenever they get the chance.

The comedians are often keeping each other up to date on their lives, “especially with gossip,” Steve, 78, told People in an interview published on Monday, April 29. Martin, 74, replied, “Always with gossip.”

Martin and Steve have been friends for more than 40 years and have proven that their friendship is everlasting.

“Steve and my friendship is tied around a concept of ongoing laughter — and respect for each other and love for each other — but laughter,” Martin added.

Right now, they are filming season 4 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez. They are also getting ready to kick off their The Dukes of Funnytown! comedy show on May 3.

“The format is basically the same, but the interior bits change and grow, and we drop a line and add a line,” Steve said of their latest collaboration. “If you saw a show one week and went to see it the next week, it’d be pretty close to the same. But if you saw it five years ago, it would be pretty close to the same too.”

Steve and Martin have collaborated on a number of projects throughout their decades of friendship, never failing to bring the laughs each time. In 1986, they costarred in Three Amigos! with Chevy Chase. The Saturday Night Live alums also shared the screen in 1991’s Father of the Bride, 1995’s Father of the Bride Part II and 2020’s Father of the Bride Part 3(ish).

The Emmy winners never have anything bad to say about one another, proving just how much their friendship has evolved over the years.

“Steve’s best quality is who he is as a man,” Martin told People in December 2019. “He’s very moral, he’s very loyal, very, very ethical. And this is beyond all that talent. You can be working with the most talented, funniest human being in the world, but if you don’t have those other things, you don’t really want to tour with someone.”

Steve was equally as sweet when pointing out Martin’s greatest qualities.

“No, he’s kind of the perfect person. He’s smart, he’s funny. He has many friends. He’s the most popular guy at your dinner party. If he’s coming to a dinner party, it’s a better dinner party,” the Parenthood actor shared. “If Marty can’t come, you cancel the party.”