Since his days as a late-night comic in the late ‘60s, Steve Martin has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most prolific stars. In his life outside of fame, the Parenthood actor is happily married to his second wife, Anne Stringfield. Prior to their union, he was married to Victoria Tennant from 1986 to 1994.

The Father of the Bride star has had a ton of experience playing a love interest in films and on television. In fact, he met his first wife, Victoria, when they starred together in the 1984 film All of Me. Three years before their marriage ended, they shared the screen again in L.A. Story, written by Steve himself.

The English actress described what it was like in the early days of their relationship while working on the film together in a February 1991 interview with The Morning Call.

“Nobody in England really knew who he was,” the War and Remembrance alum recalled. “It wasn’t as if he was famous. When I said to my mother that I had a new boyfriend, she said, ‘Oh, yes? Who’s that?’ When I said it was an actor I was working with in this film, his name’s Steve Martin, there was a long silence. And she said, ‘Oh, no, not an actor.’ And I said, ‘I know what you mean, Mom, but he’s better than most.'”

Steve also opened up in a Los Angeles Times interview that same month about how he was learning more about himself during his first marriage.

“I always felt guilty in my relationships, like I was a really bad boyfriend or always making someone unhappy,” he confessed. “And then I met Victoria and said, ‘Oh.’ I knew, then, it wasn’t me.”

Steve and Victoria’s romance did not work out and the pair continued their booming Hollywood careers. The Emmy winner was linked to other stars in the past including Bernadette Peters and Anne Heche. His heart remained open to finding love and he lucked out when he met Anne in the mid-2000s.

The Only Murders in the Building actor described how ecstatic he was after finding The One in a May 2017 interview with AARP.

“Very, very happy. I mean, it’s actually the perfect shape of a life. Except for the hard parts in the beginning — the disharmony, panic, pain, with occasional moments of great affection and comedy success.” He continued, “It’s been a gentle uphill slope to a real, real happiness.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Steve’s current wife and ex-wife.