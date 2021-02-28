MJ Photos/Shutterstock

Power couple! Tina Fey and her husband, Jeff Richmond, have been married since 2001. Throughout their relationship, they’ve achieved quite a bit together professionally. However, Tina and Jeff’s greatest role is being parents to their two daughters, Alice and Penelope. To learn more about the couple’s daughters and their relationship, keep reading.

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond waited years to start their family:

Tina, whose real name is Elizabeth Stamatina Fey, met Jeff in 1994. After tying the knot in June 2001, the Bossypants author and pianist waited four years before having children. Alice was born in September 2005 and Penelope was born in August 2011.

Since becoming a parent, Tina has no problem talking about her experiences with motherhood. “Kids are definitely the boss of you,” the Mean Girls writer and actress previously told InStyle. “Anyone who will barge into the room while you are on the commode is the boss of you. And when you explain to them that you’re on the commode and that they should leave but they don’t? That’s a high-level boss.”

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond enjoy working together:

After college, Tina moved to Chicago to pursue her comedy career. In fact, she first met Jeff doing gigs for the now-defunct ImprovOlympic. Eventually, they both began working for improvisational comedy troupe The Second City prior to heading to Saturday Night Live for nearly a decade.

Additionally, Jeff directed and composed the music for several episodes of 30 Rock. Tina played Liz Lemon on the hit NBC sitcom from 2006 to 2013.

In 2015, the A-listers began working together once again. This time, for Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Tina was a creator, writer and producer for the series, while Jeff was one of the executive producers, as well as composer.

In 2018, Tina and Jeff took Mean Girls to Broadway. “We’re theater people who got detoured,” he told the New York Post in May of that year. “We come by this honestly.”

The Ohio native went on to reveal what made him fall in love with Tina all those years ago. “We started hanging out offstage. Tina always made me laugh,” Jeff recalled. “She used to eat a lot of chocolate cake in those days, and she’d black up one of her teeth during conversation. It may be losing something in translation here, but it was very funny and very, very adorable.”