Mike Myers rocked a buzz cut at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards on April 27, ditching his famous brown locks. The actor also teased a potential revival of one of his most famous film characters.

The Saturday Night Live alum wore a classic black tuxedo while sporting his gray hair on the red carpet. It marked Mike’s first public appearance in nearly a year, per multiple outlets. He posed for selfies with fans as he made his way into the venue, looking nearly unrecognizable but incredibly happy.

Many have been wondering if Mike, 60, will ever reprise the role of Austin Powers at some point. It looks like the idea is not totally off the table. When asked about whether or not there would be another Austin Powers movie in the future, Mike’s answer left fans feeling rather hopeful.

“I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Mike provided the outlet with a similar answer about a fourth Austin Powers movie five years earlier.

“There are,” he said about whether or not there have been talks about another sequel. “But I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a program should they exist or not exist.”

“It’s likely to be from Dr. Evil’s point of view,” he added. “But again, I can neither confirm nor deny such existence. That’s all I’m going to say.”

In the film franchise, Mike starred as both titular character, Austin Powers, as well as his enemy, Dr. Evil. The latest movie installment, Gold Member, was released in 2002.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In recent years, Mike appeared in the 2022 miniseries The Pentaverate and the 2022 film Amsterdam. While it’s still unclear if a fourth Austin Powers movie will ever come to fruition, the Toronto-born actor was clearly very happy to be in attendance at the awards show.

This year, Nicole Kidman was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award, and attended the event with her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters, Sunday and Faith. “I think she’s one of the most versatile [performers]” Mike said of Nicole’s tremendous acting abilities.

“You admire her, and you like her. Which is a very rare combination for a performer,” he added. “Everything she does, I think, is very elegant and first class and fantastic.”