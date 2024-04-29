Savannah Guthrie admitted that her personality was a lot different before she became a star on Today. The NBC broadcaster opened up about her rebellious phase in high school, which may come as a shock to some who have watched her on TV for many years.

“I was kind of a loser, under motivated, I’m serious!” Savannah, 52, said of her teenage years in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on April 28. “I ditched a lot of class. Some days I was goth when I borrowed my sister’s clothes and then other days I was just really into wearing boxer shorts.”

The journalist also admitted that she often cut class in high school.

“I would ditch class all the time to go smoke cigarettes at Carl’s Jr. It was the ’80s,” she explained while attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with her husband, Mike Feldman.

Her NBC costars also chimed in to share what they were like in high school too. Lester Holt revealed that he was “a band kid.” Meteorologist Al Roker had a funny response to Lester’s comment, sharing, “I’ll see your band kid and raise you the AV squad!”

Obviously, Savannah’s personal and professional life has changed quite a bit since her high school days. She became a lawyer after attending Georgetown University Law Center and ended up earning a spot as an NBC News correspondent in 2007. In 2011, she became an official cohost on Today after years of proving herself as a legal analyst and White House correspondent.

Savannah and Hoda Kotb became the first all-female coanchoring team on Today in 2018 following Matt Lauer’s firing from the network. Her personal life has also been full of rewarding experiences and milestone moments with her little ones. Savannah married Mike, 55, in 2014. Together, they welcomed kids Vale and Charles and have been sharing sweet family memories together on Instagram over the past few years.

In February, Savannah released her faith-based book, Mostly What God Does, which saw tremendous success and became a bestseller.

“All of what I have come to realize is that all of that is my faith story: belief and doubt, you know, joy, and also disappointment and sorrow. It’s all part of my faith journey,” she told Today.com of the very personal project. “It’s all enhanced what I believe and have come to understand about God.”