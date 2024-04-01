Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Savannah Guthrie's Kids Appear in New Easter Photos

Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s Kids Vale and Charles Look Just Like Their Mom in New Easter Photos

News
Apr 1, 2024 3:39 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Easter was warm and full of love for Savannah Guthrie and her family this year! The Today host snapped the cutest festive photos with her husband, Mike Feldman, and kids Vale and Charles to celebrate the holiday on March 31.

 

Picture
Latest Video