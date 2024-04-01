Savannah Guthrie's Kids Appear in New Easter Photos

Easter was warm and full of love for Savannah Guthrieand her family this year! The Today host snapped the cutest festive photos with her husband, Mike Feldman, and kids Vale and Charles to celebrate the holiday on March 31.
1 of 5
Special Moments
Vale, 9, smiled while holding up her cute pink Easter basket toward the camera. Charley, 7, looked ecstatic as he showed off his dinosaur Easter basket.
2 of 5
Priceless Memories
Vale, 9, smiled while holding up her cute pink Easter basket toward the camera. Charley, 7, looked ecstatic as he showed off his dinosaur Easter basket.
3 of 5
Happy and Healthy
Savannah mentioned both of her kids in her new faith-based book, Mostly What God Does.
“I wrote it for them, and it’s dedicated to them. It’s everything I would want to tell them,” she told Today.com of the project after its release last month. “If I died tomorrow — not to sound morose — it’s what I would want them to know about the God that loves them.”
4 of 5
Her Little Buddies
Heading into the holiday, the journalist couldn’t help but gush over her life with her husband and children.
“I’m so grateful for my blessings. I really can’t get over it — I’ll never get over it,” she told People in February. “I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope.”
5 of 5
Always Grateful
“They’re stronger and more confident, more self-assured and empathetic,” she added about Vale and Charley’s personalities. “And I just think they’re amazing creatures.”