Candace Cameron Bure decided to make a huge change in her life — picking up and moving out of her home with her husband, Valeri Bure. The Fuller House alum explained the reason behind her decision to leave L.A.

Why Did Candace Cameron Bure Move Out of Her L.A. Home?

The GAC Family star is a mom of kids Natasha, Lev and Maksim, who have all moved out of the house in recent years. In March 2024, Candace addressed fan speculation that she had moved out of her one-time L.A. home after becoming an empty nester.

“Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move?’ Yes,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time. “‘Why?’ Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life.”

Candace did not disclose where she decided to move to with Valeri. It was, however, confirmed that her daughter, Natasha, decided to leave L.A. and move to Texas.

“I know the city really well,” the young actress said in an August 2023 YouTube video. “I have so many friends that I really love, but I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new.”

Natasha documented the process of moving in videos shared on her social media accounts.

“I want to meet new people,” she added. “I want to learn lessons, I want to grow and I feel like where I am right now in my life, this is like the perfect opportunity to go and get out of my comfort zone and go do something that is different and that I normally wouldn’t do.”

Candace Cameron Bure and Her Family Faced Safety Issues in L.A.

Candace further reflected on her decision to move, once again citing safety issues as her reason for wanting to make the change.

“We didn’t feel safe anymore,” she told Fox News Digital in April 2024. “And that was the biggest reason that we moved.”

“Not everyone in Hollywood lives behind guard gates, and we weren’t behind gates,” Candace added.

The former Hallmark star went on to say that she experienced “quite a few problems over the years” while living in L.A.

“It’s amazing what people feel they can do,” she said. “And wanting to be a part of your life in some way. Some of it is innocent, some of it wasn’t. But it’s quite unnerving when you’re just trying to be a person and live life, and you don’t know what’s around the corner.”