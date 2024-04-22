Candace Cameron Bure Moved Out of L.A. Due to Safety Concerns

Candace Cameron Bure felt that living in Los Angeles wasn’t what was best for her and her husband. The Fuller House alum explained why she decided to move out of the city.

“We didn’t feel safe anymore,” Candace, 48, told Fox News Digital in an interview on Monday, April 22. “And that was the biggest reason that we moved.”

The Hallmark Channel alum shares her three kids, Natasha, Lev and Maksim, with her husband of 28 years, Valerie Bure. She shared that the family experienced “quite a few problems over the years” while living in L.A.

“It’s amazing what people feel they can do,” she said of fans who would try and approach her property and snap photos. “And wanting to be a part of your life in some way. Some of it is innocent, some of it wasn’t. But it’s quite unnerving when you’re just trying to be a person and live life, and you don’t know what’s around the corner.”

Candace explained that her home was not “behind gates,” while many other stars in L.A. live “behind guard gates.” She previously revealed her big move in an Instagram Story in March.

“Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move?’ Yes,” she told her followers at the time. “‘Why?’ Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life.”

Now, Candace and Valeri are empty nesters, as all of their kids have moved out and started their next chapters of life.

“I don’t have any kids at home anymore,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America in January 2020. “It went so fast. Everyone says that, but when you’re in the position you realize how fast it goes.”

Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

While Valeri misses the kids living at home, the retired NHL player admitted that being an empty nester had its perks.

“He was like, ‘I finally have time to do everything I wanna do,’” Candace said of her husband’s mindset about the kids leaving the house.

Candace explained how she still maintains close relationships with each of her children, even though they’re not all living under the same roof.

“We cultivated those strong relationships as they were young and all throughout their years in their small youth and then teenage years,” she told Fox News Digital in January. “And now that they’re adults … now’s the time where you get to be friends with your kids. And it’s pretty awesome, but it’s all in the foundation and the groundwork that we get to have this fruitful relationship as adults.”