Fuller House alum Candace Cameron Bure is a natural beauty! The sitcom star enjoys showing fans her skincare and beauty regimen on social media. Her makeup-free photos are absolutely gorgeous.

A huge part of Candace’s skincare routine is centered around using Lancer products. She has long been a fan and spokesperson for the brand founded by Dr. Harold Lancer.

“He has repaired my skin,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told E! News in March 2021. “He has allowed my skin to glow and improve from my early 30s and now into my 40s and I couldn’t be more thrilled with it and to share it with all of you because I believe in it so much and it’s just done amazing things not only for my skin but for my confidence.”

Candace, who shares kids Natasha, Lev and Maksim with husband Valeri Bure, got her start as a child star on St. Elsewhere in 1982. She began portraying D.J. Tanner on Full House in 1987, the role that led her to international stardom. The Hallmark movie maven described what it was like setting fashion and beauty trends on television at a young age.

“As a child actor, I didn’t wear much makeup. I was supposed to look like an average kid,” she told Good Housekeeping in April 2020. “I was so excited around age 13 when I was able to start wearing lip gloss and eyeshadow. I always looked natural, but I loved wearing it.”

Through her decades in the spotlight, Candace has drawn fashion and beauty inspiration from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Helen Mirren, Diane Keaton and Emma Thompson.

“I admire women who embrace a more natural process of aging and continue to look the same aesthetically throughout their life,” the mom of three told New Beauty in September 2020. “Aging is an unavoidable part of life, and I believe we can all grow older gracefully! These women are beautiful and confident while rocking their imperfect lines and wrinkles. More of my beauty icons are Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Lopez.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Candace continued to share her beauty secrets and makeup tips with her fans.

“I learned to style my hair better with a curling iron and a flat iron,” she said. “It was something I never really mastered before but had the time to work on. I also tried a lot of new products like facial peels and items that contain a larger amount of retinol. Since I did not have to go to work and be on camera, I was able to discover what works best on my skin in case of any reactions.”

