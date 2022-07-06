The bond between Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter, Natasha Bure, truly is unbreakable! The budding actress followed in her mom’s footsteps and has proven that she has so many incredible talents.

Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, became parents when Natasha was born in 1998. The pair also welcomed son ​​Lev Bure in 2000 and son Maksim Bure in 2002. Each of their children has since set their sights on starting their own career paths. In a March 2019 interview with Parade, the eldest Bure child shared why she decided not to go to college.

“When you’re in the entertainment industry, it’s very, very time-consuming. I felt like, for me, school was always the enemy,” Natasha explained. “You have to have super, super good grades to be able to get a worker’s permit to act, and so I just always felt like school wasn’t on my side. Ultimately, I’m happy with my decision to just do my own thing.”

The blonde beauty developed a passion for fashion at a young age. Natasha obviously takes after Candace, who sported some iconic looks as D.J. Tanner on Full House beginning in the ‘80s. In fact, the mother-daughter duo even swap outfits and style advice.

“[We share clothes] sometimes!” the Hallmark star told Us Weekly about her daughter in August 2014. “We are starting to. She will take more of my clothes than me taking more of her clothes because I don’t want to be that mom wearing my 16-year-old daughter’s clothes. She takes all my hand-me-downs but sometimes I will buy something intended for me but realize it looks better on Natasha so she will wear it instead.”

Natasha is focused on building her career as an actress, model, singer and beauty blogger but still prioritizes spending time with her family. Candace was happy to have a full house again while quarantining with her kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our conversations have been incredible,” she told Us Weekly about spending time at home with her kids in April 2020. “They’ve been great. We’ve been taking lots of walks and playing lots of board games and we’re in sunny California. We have a pool and we’ve been enjoying that too because the weather’s been nice. It’s just been concentrated family time [with] lots of cooking and eating.”

Keep scrolling to learn five interesting facts about Natasha.