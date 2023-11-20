Candace Cameron Bure left fans stunned when she announced she was leaving Hallmark in April 2022. The Fuller House alum began working with a new network to bring feel-good stories to life, but many have continued to wonder her reasoning behind the decision.

Why Did Candace Cameron Bure Leave Hallmark?

Upon Candace’s announcement that she was leaving Hallmark, it was revealed that she was joining GAC Family. The cable network is owned by Great American Media, with a lineup of many original films and series that are set around the holidays.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” Bill Abbott, the president and CEO of GAC Media, said in a statement in April 2022. “She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

It was also revealed that she would be taking on a “prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.”

A few months later, the sitcom star spoke out about her decision to leave Hallmark after more than a decade on the network and more than two dozen projects.

“The truth is, I’ve been under contract with Hallmark for a very, very long time. And those have been absolutely wonderful,” she told Variety in September 2022. “It just so happened that my contract was expiring when Great American Family started up. So we did not start having those discussions until we were well into negotiations with Hallmark Channel for renewing.”

In November 2022, Candace further reflected on starting her new chapter with GAC Family.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the Journey Back to Christmas actress told The Wall Street Journal Magazine at the time. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Is Candace Cameron Bure Still on GAC Family?

Candace’s first GAC Family movie, A Christmas … Present, premiered on the network in November 2022. She is still currently part of the network. In April 2023, it was announced that she was set to star in her next holiday film, My Christmas Hero, honoring a fallen soldier during the holidays.

“We are proud to tell a story that honors our U.S. veterans this Christmas season. From World War II to present day veterans, we shine the spotlight on their heroic work as well as aftercare needs,” she said in a statement to Variety. “We have a talented cast and crew and are thrilled to bring it to our Great American Family audience.”