Getting a haircut is something Kelly Ripa often dreads. The talk show host admitted that she was less than pleased with one of the haircuts she had gotten in the past, which resulted in her looking like Carol Brady.

“Yes, I want to get a haircut until I get the haircut,” Kelly, 53, told the audience during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, January 17. “Because once I get the haircut, then I have to maintain the haircut. And when your hair is this length, this is a good ponytail length. So, like, when I come to work, my hair is done for me and it looks nice.”

The Emmy winner revealed that her husband, Mark Consuelos, once encouraged her to get a Michelle Pfeiffer-style haircut. Things didn’t exactly turn out as planned for Kelly’s new look.

“It ended up looking like Carol Brady, and I just didn’t understand how it happened,” Mark, 52, told his wife of 27 years. “I was like, ‘Wait, what happened, I saw Michelle Pfeiffer five minutes ago! Now it’s Carol Brady!’ So now when you ask me, I say, ‘Babe, do what you want to do. Just do what you want to do.’”

Kelly chimed in “No, that’s not what you say. What he says is, ‘Do what you want to do, but just know that you’re going to be miserable as soon as you cut your hair off.’ That’s what you say. So that discourages me.”

Eventually, the couple got to talking about new trends for hairstyles, including the “bixie,” a mix of a bob and a pixie. Kelly and Mark looked at a picture of Florence Pugh, who is currently sporting the popular haircut.

Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic

“First of all, they never use anyone over the age of 20 for any of these,” Kelly quipped while looking at the picture for reference. “So look how cute she looks. Fashiony, beautiful, gorgeous. Gorgeous, amazing.”

Kelly recently debuted a new hair color, going “a bit more blonde” in July 2023, ahead of a vacation with her family. The TV personality shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark. Hairstylist Ryan Trygstad showed off Kelly’s new look on his Instagram page at the time, also revealing that she was not wearing any hair extensions.

“My gray hair became more prominent than my dark hair,” Kelly once said of her famous light-colored tresses on Live. “So we kept it blonder because it was more practical.”