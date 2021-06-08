Time to toss that mortar board, as it’s graduation season! Celebrities have been sharing their heartwarming photos of watching their children achieve such a major milestone in their lives. From high school to college grads, we’ve got your roundup of proud parents like Sarah Jessica Parker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisa Kudrow and more who are gushing about their children’s achievements.

Sarah Jessica, 56, was her usual eloquent self when it came to sharing the news of her son James Wilkie Broderick’s graduation on May 27. She’s always been quite private about showing his face and posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of him from behind in his cap and gown.

“High School Graduation. And all that it means. ‘Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.’ – Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby. Yes. That is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama,” the Sex and the City star wrote in the caption.

Catherine and husband Michael Douglas‘ youngest child, daughter Carys, graduated from high school on May 21. The 51-year-old actress shared a photo with fans and gushed in the caption, “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you.”

Photo Courtesy of Catherine Zeta Jones

This really is a “where has the time gone?” moment. Catherine was memorably very pregnant with Carys in 2003 when she accepted the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Chicago. Less than two months later, Catherine gave birth to her only daughter and youngest child. She and Michael, 76, will now be empty-nesters come this fall, as the couple’s 20-year-old son Dylan attends prestigious Brown University in Rhode Island.

Some parents celebrated not only their child’s graduation, but what lays ahead for them. Pioneer woman Ree Drummond shared a photo of her foster son Jamar standing in front of a photo display of various highlights from his high school years, many of which included pictures from his school football career. The 18-year-old will be continuing with the sport, as he’ll be playing football for the University of Central Oklahoma this fall.

A few hours before the commencement ceremony took place, Ree snapped the photo of her smiling son next to his achievement board. She gushed in the caption, “Someone’s graduating today! And here are the emojis that describe how I currently feel about it: 😃😢🙌😭👍🥺👏 🎓😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭👊(Thank you for listening. And congratulations, Jamar!! ❤️).”

For supermodel Paulina Porizkova, her son Oliver’s college graduation from the University of Rochester was bittersweet, as she mourned the fact that his dad, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, wasn’t there due to his sad passing in September 2019 at the age of 75.

Photo Courtesy of Paulina Porizkova

“This weekend, I want to send out well-wishes and congratulations to everyone whose children are taking a big step into adulthood. But my heart goes out to all of us who are attending such momentous occasions as graduations – with someone crucial missing,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post of Oliver, 23, and his older brother Jonathan, 27.

“Their absence in these joyous occasions is probably even more keenly felt. They SHOULD be here. There is such a painfully felt hollow where they belong. Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives. I’m so incredibly proud of them. And I know he is too. Together, we’ve raised some outstanding human beings,” Paulina added.

