Born to Be a Star! Sarah Jessica Parker’s Transformation Over the Years

Nowadays, it’s hard not to associate Sarah Jessica Parker with her iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. After all, SJP played the fashionable columnist for six seasons, 94 episodes and two feature films. Plus, as of January 2021, a Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That …, is slated to begin filming in the spring.

The 10-episode HBOMax series will follow Carrie, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” the network detailed.

Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall‘s beloved character, Samantha Jones, will no longer be a part of the storyline. In the past, Kim made it clear she had no interest in revisiting her Sex and the City days. “Never. It’s a no from me,” she told MailOnline in July 2019. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

Moreover, in February 2018, Kim publicly slammed Sarah on Instagram after the actress shared her condolences for Kim’s brother, Chris, who died. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend,” the Sexual Intelligence author wrote at the time. “So, I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

While chatting with fans on Instagram, Sarah assured Kim’s absence from the project had nothing to do with their longstanding, seemingly one-sided feud. “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” the Ohio native replied to one of her followers who suggested the contrary. “Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

In addition to reprising her role as Carrie, Sarah has other exciting projects coming up, including a Hocus Pocus sequel. The mother of three, who shares children, James, Marion and Tabitha with husband Matthew Broderick, played Sarah Sanderson in the original 1993 Halloween classic. Of course, she’s changed so much since then!

