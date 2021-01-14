As a fashion icon, Sarah Jessica Parker knows a thing or two about decorating her home. Considering the Sex and the City star has such impeccable taste, you can only imagine how beautifully she designed the abode she lives in with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

Sarah and the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star reside in New York City with their children, James Broderick, Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick. The Hocus Pocus alum and Matthew have been living in Manhattan for decades now, but they put down roots in their newest home in 2016.

Sarah and Matthew — who married in 1997 — paid $34.5 million for their current residence, which was comprised of two townhomes in the prestigious West Village neighborhood, Architectural Digest reported. At the time of the purchase, Sarah and Matthew had plans to renovate the property into a luxurious mega-mansion.

According to the outlet, Morris Adjmi Architects spearheaded the massive renovation. The plan was to combine the two townhomes into a nearly 14,000-square-foot space, as well as construct a nearly 2,100-square-foot private garden for their family to enjoy. It’s unclear when the renovation was complete.

Sarah and Matthew are loving life in their West Village abode, but this isn’t the only home they’ve shared in the Big Apple. The Footloose actress and the WarGames actor also owned a separate West Village townhome, which they sold in late 2020, for nearly 20 years, the New York Post reported.

The longtime lovebirds were also residing in a lavish property in the Greenwich Village area. According to the New York Daily News, Sarah and Matthew paid $19 million for the 6,800-square-foot townhouse in 2011. With plans to renovate the home from top to bottom, the two were hoping to sell it and make some money.

However, that didn’t turn out to be the case. At the time the home sold, which came after three years of being on the market and several price cuts, the Daily Mail reported the space was purchased for $18.25 million. Fortunately, both Sarah and Matthew have highly successfully showbiz careers and have found happiness in their new digs!

