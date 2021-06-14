Sarah Jessica Parker‘s twin daughters are growing up before her very eyes! The Sex and the City star shared rare photos of her 11-year-old kids, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, in honor of their graduation from the 6th grade.

“Hello to our rising 7th graders,” Sarah, 56, gushed alongside two pics of her girls via Instagram on June 11. Each snapshot featured Tabitha and Marion — who goes by her middle name Loretta — donning backpacks and cute ensembles before heading off for their final day of school for the year.

“Thank you, dear teachers. For your kindness, good humor, your shared love of your work and all the whole family learned about Venice, Baghdad, Spain and even our own global city New York!” the Hocus Pocus alum sweetly continued. “Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock! Happy summer!”

Sarah is the mom of her growing kiddos with her husband, Matthew Broderick. The Hollywood couple wed in 1997 and are also the parents of their eldest child, 18-year-old James Wilkie Broderick.

It seems the Golden Globe-winning actress is gearing up for a fun-filled summer break with her daughters. Less than a week before the twins celebrated their final day of 6th grade, Sarah was spotted with Tabitha during an outing in the Big Apple.

SJP and her mini-me looked so fashionable in similar dresses and the same pair of heeled loafers while shopping in Manhattan on June 7. During their outing, the mother-daughter duo stopped inside Sarah’s SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe store. Both the Failure to Launch star and her daughter were photographed greeting customers and trying on footwear before leaving the store with two bags.

Because Sarah and Matthew, 59, are extremely reserved when it comes to their kids, it’s not common for fans to get a glimpse inside their life as a family of five. Aside from making rare public outings, as well as posting pics of their children on Instagram from time to time, Sarah said they take pride in being private.

The Footloose alum noted privacy is a huge reason the couple has always limited the number of nannies and housemaids they hire. “People seem to be very surprised that we don’t want a life with that much outside help,” she once told Grow by WebMD. “We love that we have amazing people in our lives who are willing to help care for our children and love them. But it’s nice to shut the door and know that it’s just your family.”