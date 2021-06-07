Is Sarah Jessica Parker‘s daughter Tabitha her fashion prodigy?! The Sex and the City actress was spotted shopping with her mini-me daughter in New York City on Monday, June 7. SJP’s 11-year-old looked like her spitting image as they rocked similar shoes and ensembles for their fun outing.

The beloved actress, 56, and her brunette-haired cutie were photographed as they stopped by her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe store in Manhattan. Both Sarah and Tabitha were seen trying on footwear and assisting other customers before exiting the shop with their own new pairs of shoes.

As the adorable mother-daughter duo made their way down the streets of the Big Apple, the striking comparison between the Hocus Pocus alum and Tabitha was almost uncanny. Not only does the youngster have her mom’s petite frame and long locks, but they wore super cute matching mini-pumps and sundresses.

The Failure to Launch alum shares Tabitha with her longtime husband, Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1997. The couple is also the parents of Tabitha’s twin sister, Marion, as well as their eldest child, James.

Sarah is a talented actress, producer, fashion designer and much more, so the star’s children have a lot to look forward to if they follow in her footsteps. While 18-year-old James has already dipped his feet in the acting pool, Sarah revealed Tabitha has a talent for designing clothes.

During their time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic last summer, the Golden Globe winner revealed her daughter was keeping busy by creating shirts and face masks. Sarah showed off some of her designs on Instagram in July 2020, writing, “Tabitha’s sewing machine. Up and running. The shingle is out.”

Though she has the luxury of giving her children pretty much anything they want, Sarah, as well as her hubby, are extremely focused on raising humble children. While chatting with hosts on Australia’s KIIS FM radio station in October 2019, the style icon revealed how she keeps her kiddos grounded.

“Parents who aren’t well known can have children who aren’t grounded because of the example they set in their home,” Sarah said. “[I tell them,] ‘I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen.”

With Sarah’s support, there’s no doubt Tabitha has what it takes to become a superstar designer one day!

Until then, scroll through the gallery below to see photos from the pair’s rare outing in NYC.