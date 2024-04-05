Just like her beloved Sex and the City character Charlotte York, Kristin Davis is a mom of two! The actress has shared rare insight into her life as a parent of her wonderful children, Gemma and Wilson.

When Did Kristin Davis Adopt Her Daughter?

Kristin adopted daughter Gemma in 2011, and it was a dream come true for the star to become a mom.

“This is something I have wanted for a very long time,” she told People at the time. “Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed.”

The Emmy nominee also talked about how her priorities shifted after her daughter came into her life and why she wasn’t focused on finding a partner.

“Now I have a baby, and I have to put her first and think about what she needs, and stability is a huge, huge part of that,” the HBO star told Haute Living in December 2013. “So that means those qualities would have to be important in a man, and I don’t know what that looks like, honestly. I do have friends who have stable marriages, and I look at them and admire what they have, but I don’t necessarily think I’ve ever had that kind of relationship.”

Kristin made it very clear that she has no regrets about adopting her first child while in her 40s.

“People sometimes say, ‘Oh, do you regret this, or regret that?’” she said during a June 2023 appearance on Today. “No, I don’t have any regrets because I love my kids, and I don’t think I was ready [before]. I wasn’t there in my head or my heart yet.”

When Did Kristin Davis Adopt Son Wilson?

Kristin adopted son Wilson in 2018. She opened up about interracial adoption during an episode of Red Table Talk in July 2019.

“Because my children are African American, I feel like it is my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community,” she said during the appearance. “I work at that every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the Black community, that they’re part of it, that they’re not separated from it.”

Kristin described how Gemma had wanted to become a big sister to a “Black little brother.”

“I just told them that our hearts were open, and our home was open and if a baby needs us, we’re here,” the mom of two continued. “And so, one day there he was. I tell you, my daughter didn’t bat an eye. She was like, ‘There he is.’”

Fans of Kristin have seen rare glimpses of Gemma and Wilson on her social media accounts, however, she does not show their faces in photos. In February 2024, the Melrose Place alum gave a glimpse into her home and some of the unique things she experiences as a “boy mom,” including her couch being covered in toy cars and always having plenty of washable markers on hand for her son.