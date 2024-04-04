For six seasons, Sex and the City fans were enamored by Kristin Davis’ portrayal of hopeless romantic Charlotte York. Her fictional character was determined to find her fairytale ending, and she finally got it during the show’s final season with Harry Goldenblatt. Is Kristin married in real life?

Is Kristin Davis Married?

While Charlotte always dreamt of having the perfect marriage on Sex and the City, Kristin felt the opposite in real life. The Emmy nominee is not currently married.

“[In my 20s], I thought I’d never get married. I guess I was right!” she told People in 2008. “I grew up in the South, so all everyone talked about was marriage, but all I wanted was to move to New York and do theater. And in my 30s, I was busy doing [Sex and the City] so I just didn’t have time.”

Kristin previously pointed out the differences between her and her beloved HBO character.

“We have very different lifestyles, you know?” she said during an appearance on Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s podcast, “Best Friend Energy,” in July 2023. “I’m not married, I have never been married, it’s not my thing. I was never focused on it.”

The Melrose Place alum admitted that portraying a hopeless romantic like Charlotte was quite an adjustment.

“That took some acting, let me tell you. It really did,” she said during the podcast episode. “I would stress out on those days, where I would have a paragraph on a page of all … the rules and the marriage and the whatnot, and oh my God, I would just be like, ‘How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?’”

Kristin stepped back into the role of Charlotte in the show’s revival, And Just Like That… in 2021. Season 2 premiered in 2023.

Is Kristin Davis Dating Anyone?

Kristin has not formally announced that she is dating anyone, however, chemistry was brewing on set between her and Cash Out costar John Travolta.

“Kristin would definitely be receptive, but she won’t make the first move, so hopefully John can get his courage up,” a source told Closer of their “flirty” friendship in April 2024.

John lost his wife, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer in July 2020.

“And John’s been gushing to everyone that Kristin’s smart and beautiful,” the insider added. “Their friends think they’re perfect for each other and that if John doesn’t take a chance, he’ll miss out on a great opportunity.”

Does Kristin Davis Have Kids?

Kristin has two kids. She adopted her daughter, Gemma, in 2011. She welcomed her second child, Wilson, via adoption in 2018.