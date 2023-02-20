John Travolta’s Son Ben Has a Sense of Adventure! Photos of His Youngest Child Growing Up

Grease actor John Travolta’s heart is always bursting with love for his kids. His youngest child, son Benjamin, is already a spitting image of his famous father. John has shared photos of the little one growing up on his Instagram page over the years.

Ben was born on November 23, 2010, to John and his late wife, Kelly Preston. The pair also shared their daughter, Ella, born on April 3, 2000, and their late son, Jett, who died on January 2, 2009, at age 16 after suffering a seizure. Kelly died at age 57 on July 12, 2020, after battling breast cancer.

The Welcome Back, Kotter alum and his kids continue to keep Jett and Kelly’s memories alive. John opened up about the conversation he had with Ben after Kelly’s death about grief and loss.

“Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can,” the Golden Globe winner recalled during an August 2021 appearance on Hart to Heart. “So, let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”

Ben has his own unique passions and talents, making headlines in March 2022 when he and his father decided to adopt a puppy. The youngster first saw the pup during a tribute to late acting icon Betty White presented by Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2022 Oscars. During the segment, the Halloween actress spoke about White’s animal activism while holding the adorable dog named Mac and Cheese.

“I had already left the Dolby Theatre last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little Mac and Cheese in the green room before his presentation of the Best Actor Oscar,” Jamie wrote on Instagram at the time. “I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son Ben have adopted beautiful, little Mac and Cheese and are taking her home today.”

Since expanding their family by adopting the adorable canine, John has shared a few glimpses of his son spending time with Mac and Cheese on Instagram. On top of his kiddo being an animal lover, the New Jersey native also revealed Ben has a sense of adventure. The youngest Travolta child has shown off his parkour and climbing skills in videos at an indoor adventure gym in recent years.

