Hoda Kotb was missing from her usual spot in the early hours of Today on Wednesday, May 8, because she is headed to a gorgeous vacation destination!

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin led the broadcast, while revealing that Hoda was “on assignment” in Bermuda. Sheinelle Jones later joined the duo during the episode.

“Hoda’s in Bermuda with Jenna [Bush Hager], working hard,” Savannah said, as Craig chimed in, “Yeah, or hardly working.”

It was announced back in April that Hoda, 59, and Jenna, 42, would be traveling to Bermuda together to film episodes of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

“We have been waiting for this trip. It’s finally here,” Jenna previously revealed.

“We are so excited. We’ve got a Bermuda Bash, and we’re going to soak in the sun, we’re going to enjoy the nightlife, we’re going to go shopping, we’re going to be eating, all the things,” Hoda said at the time.

Prior to taking off for Bermuda, Hoda shared a post on Instagram revealing that she planned to read the book 15 Lies Women Are Told at Work: And the Truth We Need to Succeed by Bonnie Hammer during the flight.

“About to hop on a flight — brought along a great book — perfect for your graduate! Bonnie Hammer is a legend in the TV business … she is one of my trusted mentors who guided my career. Without Bonnie — I would not be where I am today…. and now all of the lessons she taught me are right on the pages of this book! Xo,” she captioned the post.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Friends of Hudson River Park

The journalist, who is a mom to kids Haley and Hope, suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Today just 24 hours prior to her trip. Jenna pointed out that Hoda had the security tag stuck to her pants leg during Today With Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, May 7.

“Ok, so you’re sitting with your friend. You’re hosting a television show as some do. And you look down and you notice that your friend has something on her pants, and you wonder, ‘Shall I tell her quietly? Or should I just scream it to the world?’” Jenna told her costar during the broadcast.

“Hoda, it seems as though you either stole those pants or they forgot to take off the security tag,” she continued.

Hoda explained that she tried to get the tag off with pliers but it still didn’t budge. “I don’t care, I don’t care,” she concluded.