Hoda Kotb suffered a wardrobe faux pas on Today and costar Jenna Bush Hager wouldn’t let her live it down.

Hoda, 59, appeared on the show on Monday, May 6, in a white top and beige pants. Things seemed to be going relatively normal on the program until Jenna, 42, called out her cohost’s fashion blunder.

“Ok, so you’re sitting with your friend. You’re hosting a television show as some do. And you look down and you notice that your friend has something on her pants, and you wonder, ‘Shall I tell her quietly? Or should I just scream it to the world?’” Jenna said during the live episode.

“Hoda, it seems as though you either stole those pants or they forgot to take off the security tag,” the former first daughter added.

Hoda admitted that she and her team tried with all their might to remove the security tag from her pants to no avail. In her defense, the tag totally wasn’t that noticeable against the paisley print of the fabric.

“We tried to pry it off with pliers, etc. and it doesn’t work,” she shared. “I will have you know that I went through the 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. [hours of Today] without anyone noticing.”

Jenna quipped, “Well, they may not be paying attention to you the way I’m paying attention to you. I will say, you’re in the flow so much so that you don’t even care.”

Hoda assured her costar and viewers that she “did not care” about sitting with the security tag on her pants. After the bizarre segment, Jenna shared that she did “like the pants” and thought they were “cute.”

“Anyway, you look great!” Jenna concluded before they moved on from the subject. This came just days after Jenna exposed Hoda for stalking guest Jerry Seinfeld in the past.

“Did you know that Hoda used to stand outside your apartment building,” Jenna told Jerry, 70, when he appeared on Today on April 24. “She used to wait outside and just hope she could get a glimpse of you.”

While they laughed about the embarrassing confession, sources say there is a bit of tension on the Today set.

“They seemed like they were getting along for a while, but lately their nerves are snapping,” an insider told Closer this month.