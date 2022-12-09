Good Bones host Mina Starsiak Hawk’s husband, Steve Hawk, is the man of her dreams! Not only has he appeared on several episodes of her HGTV program, but he has also proven to be the best dad to their two children. Keep scrolling to get to know the home improvement expert’s spouse.

How Did Mina Starsiak Hawk Meet Her Husband, Steve Hawk?

Mina and Steve’s relationship dates back to 2013 when she came across his profile on Facebook. After chatting, they met up to watch a basketball game, but the date didn’t go as planned. “He ignored me all night,” she told Country Living in May 2018. “He let his friend hit on me!”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Despite their awkward first date, Mina decided to give the hunk another chance. They officially began dating later that year and got engaged in 2015. The lovebirds got married in 2016 in a beautiful ceremony in Indiana. Mina and Steve welcomed their first child together, son Jack, in August 2018. The realtor and her hubby’s adorable daughter, Charlotte, arrived in September 2020.

In November 2022, Steve posted the cutest tribute on Instagram in honor of his wife’s 38th birthday.

“I can’t believe you’re 38 today,” he wrote. “I also can’t believe I married the only person in the Guinness Book of World Records who has gone 38 years without losing an argument. That’s amazing, boo. If our kids get half your willpower, then I know I will not have to worry much about them. Thank you for all you do, Mina. Happy Birthday. I still get excited to come home to you each day.”

What Is Steve Hawk’s Job?

Steve is a fitness and nutrition expert who got his personal trainer certification in 2021. According to his website, his goal is to “help others find, grow and strengthen their best selves through dedication and commitment to themselves and their own personal motivators.” He was inspired to start his own personal training program called HawkFit and has even stepped up to train his wife during her fitness journey.

Mina underwent a ​tummy tuck, liposuction and breast augmentation in December 2020 after becoming a mom of two. After the surgeries, she lost 10 pounds by hitting the gym. She often shares videos of her daily workout routines on social media and gives sweet shout-outs to her hubby for helping keep her motivated along the way.

“Just got to give my trainer a shout-out today! He’s a pain in my ass but wildly handsome so I put up with it,” she captioned an Instagram photo in August 2022. “Thanks [Steve] for keeping my hot mom summer going.”