Having a supportive family has long been one of Mina Starsiak Hawk’s biggest motivators. The home improvement star launched her HGTV show, Good Bones, in 2016. She was able to accomplish so many memorable projects with the help of her mother, Karen E. Laine. Scroll below to get to know Mina’s family, including her husband and children.

Who Is Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Mom, Karen E. Laine?

Ahead of the season 1 premiere of Good Bones, Karen worked as a full-time attorney. A passion for home design led her to start the company Two Chicks and a Hammer with Mina in 2007. Karen and her daughter shifted their focus to renovating homes in Indianapolis, eventually leading them to shoot an HGTV pilot in 2014.

The pilot for Good Bones aired on television in 2015 with Mina and Karen as costars. One year later, season 1 premiered on the network to rave reviews. In late 2019, Karen announced that she was retiring from the family business but still planned to continue to appear on Good Bones as the DIY expert.

In August 2023, Mina announced in an episode of her podcast, “Mina AF,” that Good Bones was coming to an end after season 8. As for the reasoning behind the decision, the TV personality simply said that she “just needed to switch it up.”

Mina’s brother Tad Starsiak has also become well known for his many appearances on the show to help out with home renovations. The realtor has several other siblings and half-siblings from her parents’ multiple marriages.

Who Is Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Husband, Steve Hawk?

Fans of Good Bones have seen Steve Hawk, Mina’s husband, appear throughout several seasons of the show. The couple met on Facebook in 2013. They got engaged two years later and walked down the aisle in 2016.

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Mina previously opened up about the transition into married life and some of the difficulties she faced while adjusting to being a wife.

“Getting married was challenging because you have to like let someone else in. So, when things are weird, I’ve always been like OK, well I have not relied on anyone else not financially, not emotionally, not in any of these things, so I can fall back on knowing I can manage myself,” she said. “If everything falls apart, I can manage myself and a lot of times it’s helpful and sometimes it’s not so helpful because it turns into the stubbornness and the isolation. It hasn’t, you know, probably in the last chunk of my life, but when I was younger for sure.”

Steve is a fitness and nutrition expert and received his personal trainer certification in 2021.

How Many Kids Does Mina Starsiak Hawk Have?

Mina and Steve are the proud parents of two adorable kids. They welcomed their first child together, son Jack, in August 2018. In September 2020, their daughter, Charlotte, was born.

Jack is already showing signs that he might follow his mom down the home design route in the future.

“He loves it right now!” Mina gushed. “He wants to help with everything I do around the house. Whether he stays interested or not, I’m not sure. But I’d love it if he did.”