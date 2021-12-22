HGTV viewers have got to watch Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, find dilapidated properties, strip them down to the studs and turn them into gorgeous houses on the network’s hit, Good Bones. Mina, who is a married mother of two, lives in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis, in a spacious yet cozy family home.

Along with her mom, Mina is the co-owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, a home renovation company that revitalizes houses in several areas of Indianapolis “We truly are rehabbing neighborhoods,” Karen told the Indianapolis Star in 2016. “If we were flipping, we wouldn’t strip down to studs, install new electrical, new HVAC, new plumbing or whatever else needs to be done. This is rehab. These houses need a good 12-step program.” The pair had renovated 22 homes together before their Good Bones pilot debuted on HGTV in May 2015.

“This is the neighborhood that Mom and I do a lot of our renovations in, it’s where we currently live, and the neighborhood is our home. I really can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Mina has said of Fountain Square. She already owned a home there but bought the lot next door where Mina built her family’s three-story, 2,900-square foot dream house.

The Indy native has seen her family grow in the years since Good Bones premiered as a HGTV series in 2016. That same year, Mina married Steve Hawk and the couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Richard Hawk, on August 9, 2018. Daughter Charlotte “Charlie” Drew Hawk came along in September 2020. And yes, Mina kept on renovating and designing throughout her two pregnancies!

“She’s here! And she’s perfect! We are just obsessed with our little family and can’t wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie,” the couple told People at the time of their daughter’s birth. Their wish came true, as both Mina and Steve have shared Instagram photos of Jack cuddling Charlie in precious family photos, while also showing off their comfy home surroundings. The pair’s pooches are also frequently seen in home snapshots, as they’re such a big part of the family as well.

Mina, a real estate agent, teamed up with her former attorney mom Karen to form Two Chicks and a Hammer after the pair discovered their mutual passion for home renovation in 2007. That’s when Mina purchased her first home after graduating from the University of Indiana, which needed an extensive makeover.

The pair realized their love and skill at taking homes down to their “good bones” and renovating them into coveted properties, along with colorful, chic interior designs. Mina’s own home reflects her personal tastes, but also shows hints of her style aesthetic when it comes to decorating the houses she renovates on Good Bones.

