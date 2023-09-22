On top of being an incredible husband to Mina Starsiak Hawk, Steve Hawk has built a successful career of his own. As the end of Good Bones was announced in August 2023, he shifted his focus to his full-time job and spending time with his family.

What Is Steve Hawk’s Job?

Fans of Good Bones have seen Steve make plenty of appearances on the show. Mina can always count on her hubby, whom she wed in 2016, to help her out with her home renovation projects tied to her company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. But the TV personality is actually skilled in a completely different field.

When he was 28 years old, Steve began his health journey that led him on the path to becoming a personal trainer.

“After playing around for over a decade with various methods; figuring out what worked and what didn’t, I realized I needed to educate myself further to really achieve my fitness goals,” he wrote on his website. “Nearing 40, I realized that to be able to be the best dad and husband for my family I needed to commit to doing everything I could to extend the time and quality of my life.”

The fitness expert received his Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritionist Certifications in 2021. Steve then launched his company, Hawkfit, an online fitness program that provides clients with workout and nutrition regimens.

How Many Kids Do Mina Starsiak Hawk and Steve Hawk Have?

Mina and Steve are parents to two children. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August 2018. Their daughter, Charlotte, was born in September 2020. Family is at the heart of everything Mina and Steve do.

Courtesy of Steve Hawk/Instagram

The pair revealed they had stopped drinking alcohol after hitting “rock bottom.” Steve has been completely sober for the past two years, while Mina has only had a few drinks in that time period.

“I realized that I don’t want to give my children a reason to not have a relationship with me,” Steve explained of his decision to quit drinking during an August 2023 episode of the “Mina AF” podcast. “Because I feel like so many people my age and the generation before me have these gap years in their relationship with their parents, or maybe they don’t even have gap years, but they just don’t have relationships or they do, but it revolves around alcohol or just all these negative things surrounding the behavior that comes with alcohol.”