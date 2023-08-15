Ahead of the season 8 premiere of Good Bones, Mina Starsiak Hawk candidly shared details about her plastic surgery journey. The HGTV personality underwent a mommy makeover after welcoming her two kids, Jack and Charlotte, with her husband, Steve Hawk.

On Monday, August 14, Mina opened up on the podcast “I Love My Kids, But…” about her decision to undergo a tummy tuck and other procedures.

“Honestly, before I had kids, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m probably going to get a tummy tuck just because that’s what I want to do and if you feel a certain way that’s fine,’” Mina admitted.

The TV star explained that she planned from the start to share details about her cosmetic surgeries with her fans.

“What has always been super important to me with the show, with my social media, with everything, is to just be honest about it,” she continued. “Because I didn’t want to be that a–hole that’s on family vacation last week where I was with my tight little tummy and mom’s [are] feeling some kind of way.”

Mina also regularly works out in the gym with Steve, who is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist.

“I had surgery to make [my stomach] look that way and I bust my butt in the gym,” the mom of two added. “I didn’t want to make it a dirty little secret.”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Mina’s podcast appearance came days after she revealed that Good Bones will be ending its run after season 8.

“Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones season 8, but for Good Bones. So, it is official, that’s a wrap, folks,” she announced on her podcast, “Mina AF,” on August 7.

The home renovation expert added that she “just needed to switch it up.” Mina is thankful for the platform HGTV gave her to grow her business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, with her mom, Karen E. Laine.

“Something I’m super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for, is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we’re doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that,” she continued. “I think really Fixer Upper kind of led the charge on, ‘This is real people who have a real company or are trying to do a real thing,’ and that’s what my mom and I were doing when the show started.”