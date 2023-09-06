Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk didn’t hold anything back during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Monday, September 4. After opening up about a rift with her family, the HGTV personality revealed that running her business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, is “really hard.”

Mina, 36, began the conversation by addressing fans who said she looked “angry” in recent episodes of Good Bones. The design star appears on the series with her mom, Karen E. Laine, as well as costars Austin Aynes, Tad Starsiak, Cory Miller, MJ Coyle and more.

“I have all the risk,” she said of her work on the show. “So, mom, Austin, Tad, Cory, MJ, everyone else is there having fun and they’re getting paid to be there, just regular pay, to have fun. What I think a lot of people don’t think about, don’t understand or choose not to hear is I own the company.”

In 2007, Mina found her passion for home design after college and decided to start Two Chicks and a Hammer with her mom. In 2019, Karen, 60, retired from the family business but still remained a regular cast member on Good Bones.

“I pay the liability insurance,” Mina admitted of becoming the sole owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer. “I own the properties. I pay the contractors. I pay my workers comp insurance. I, as one single human, carry the weight of everything you see on TV. And not in a toot-my-own-horn way, but like this is why I’m so damn cranky all the time, you guys. Because I can’t be the one having fun.”

Good Bones is now in its final season on HGTV, an announcement that initially shocked fans. Many are hoping to see Mina tackle other projects on the network in the future.

“What it all comes down to is it’s really easy for mom and Cory to be able to have a lot of fun and be really playful and feel light, because they get their paycheck, they show up, they have the fun, they do the things they’re good at and then I think they sleep pretty well at night not having to stress about what’s happening at the house if they’re not there,” Mina continued of her responsibilities within the company.

The Rock the Block judge also opened up about how her busy schedule has affected her personal life. Mina is a mom to two children, Jack and Charlotte, whom she shares with her husband, Steve Hawk.

“It’s a lot of pressure because what I do with the houses, with my business, with the show, reflects in so many different ways,” she added. “It reflects on me as a person, it affects my family’s finances, it affects my kids, it affects everything.”

A few days before addressing misconceptions about her business and her show, Mina revealed that she is not on good terms with her family.

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” she said during an August 28 podcast episode. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”