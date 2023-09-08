The Starsiak family tree is a bit complex, but one thing is for certain — Good Bones fans love Mina Starsiak Hawk’s brother Tad Starsiak! Amid news of the show ending after season 8 and a rift within the family, Tad spoke out about his next chapter.

Who Is Tad Starsiak?

Since the first season of Good Bones aired in 2016, viewers have been introduced to several members of Mina’s blended family, including her siblings and half-siblings. Tad and Mina share the same father, Casey Starsiak. Tad’s biological mother, Cheryl, died when he was young.

Mina’s mom, Karen E. Laine, stepped up and raised Tad as her own. Karen and Casey split and remarried other partners, but Tad is still grateful for all of the support he has received from Karen over the years.

“When I was going through that rough time, every day I woke up and she was there for me,” Tad told HGTV in May 2018. “It’s great having her as a teacher and as another mom.”

Throughout each season of Good Bones, Tad was always available to help out with home renovations and demolitions. In addition to working on construction projects, the HGTV personality owns a clothing company called Love Heals.

What Happened to Tad Starsiak?

During an August 2023 episode of her podcast, “Mina AF,” Mina revealed that Good Bones was ending after season 8. A few weeks later, she explained that she was not on good terms with her family.

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” the mom of two explained. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

While Tad did not immediately address Mina’s claims about a rift within the family, he did share a sentimental post about ending Good Bones.

“It’s crazy that we have been doing Good Bones for eight seasons. So much life has happened between when we started and now, and it’s almost been too fast-paced to really see all the growth,” he penned on Instagram in July 2023. “For all the Good Bones fans, I think you’re going to see a ton of growth from everyone. I think it might very well be our best season yet. So as always, thank you all for the love you’ve shown these past eight years for us on Good Bones. The opportunities have been life-changing.”

Tad did not reveal what he plans on working on after the final episodes of Good Bones air on HGTV. However, he is a general contractor and realtor and recently moved into his “dream home” in the Bates Hendricks neighborhood in Indianapolis. He is currently engaged to his fiancée, Anna Spiars.