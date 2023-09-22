Good Bones host Mina Starsiak Hawk admitted that her family tree is rather complicated. The home renovator stars on the HGTV show alongside her mom, Karen E. Laine, but fans have been curious about her dad, Casey Starsiak, and her many siblings.

Who Is Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Dad, Casey Starsiak?

Casey is an orthopedic surgeon based in Indianapolis. He is currently married to a woman named Missy. Though Mina and several of her siblings have documented their lives on TV over the past few years, Casey has opted to remain out of the spotlight.

Who Are Casey Starsiak’s Children?

During his marriage to Karen, Casey welcomed Mina and sons William and CR Starsiak. William decided to follow in his father’s footsteps in the medical field. He opened up his own practice called Starsiak Osteopathic Clinic after suffering from chronic back pain in high school. CR overseas products and operations at the biotech company Genalyte.

After his divorce from Karen, Casey married Cheryl Starsiak, who had previously been married to Good Bones contractor Lenny Murrell. Casey and Cheryl welcomed two children together, Tad and Jessica Starsiak. After their divorce, Cheryl remarried Lenny. Cheryl died in 2005 and Karen began raising Tad as her own.

Who Are Casey Starsiak’s Grandkids?

Casey is a grandfather to Mina’s two kids, Jack and Charlotte, whom she welcomed with her husband, Steve Hawk. He is also a grandfather to William’s daughter, Samayah, whom he shares with his wife, Lisa Starsiak, as well as Jessica’s daughter, Julie.

Courtesy of Steve Hawk/Instagram

What Happened to the Starsiak Family?

Over the years, Mina admitted many times that working on Good Bones with her family has come with several challenges.

“We always have these ups and downs,” she told The List in March 2021. “That’s how mom and I have been, honestly, since I was like 6. We didn’t talk for a year, like my first year of college. We always figure out a way to get back to it. But it’s definitely challenging … Like when we were filming full-time, you don’t have time to go to your corners. You’re just with each other all day, every day, and that can be really intense.”

In August 2023, Mina revealed that she was not on “good terms” with Karen, Tad and William. She has since patched up her relationship with William.

“My life is crazy, and I have a lot of really, really amazing people in it that support me, and I have a lot of people in it that don’t, so [for] those that don’t, I’m not going to put energy and effort into it,” the mom of two shared during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast.