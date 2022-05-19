Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis and her daughter, Jade Thompson, are best friends! They do everything together whether it’s hanging out and watching movies, cooking in the kitchen of their beautiful California home or having fun spa nights. The celebrity chef has shared so many adorable photos with her little one over the years.

Giada became a mom to Jade in 2008 with her ex-husband, Todd Thompson. The former couple, who got married in 2003, documented so many of their fun family vacations with their daughter on Giada’s hit series Everyday Italian. The pair separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalized one year later.

The culinary expert and the fashion designer coparent their only child together but have both moved on with other partners. Giada began dating her boyfriend, Shane Farley, in 2015. And while her life has remained extremely busy with all of her latest business ventures, the New York Times bestselling author always sets time aside to spend with her daughter.

“Years ago, I used to jump on a plane every week and go to New York, do the Today Show and work. And then I realized, ‘If I continue this, I will not see her grow up,’” she told The Cut in May 2018. “I started to make decisions about my schedule — what I can bring Jade to and what I just had to say no to. I started to say no to a lot more things, and then I got divorced, and now I say no to even more things because my time with her is limited.”

Jade has also developed a passion for cooking and testing out new recipes with her mom by her side. The youngster has made appearances on television with Giada in the past and joined her in cooking videos on Instagram to assist in the kitchen.

“Cooking with Jade is about spending time together, but it’s also about teaching her to connect with food. And it’s a reminder for me: The kitchen is where I found my strength and independence,” the proud mom shared on her blog in June 2017. “There’s also just something so satisfying about making food for yourself. Even if a dish doesn’t turn out perfectly, Jade is definitely more likely to think it’s delicious because she was part of the process. I could make the most perfect grilled cheese sandwich, but the one Jade makes herself will always be better.”

