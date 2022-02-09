Family means everything to Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis. It’s the foundation of all of her successful series, the inspiration behind some of her most popular recipes and the reason why she continues to take her fame to new heights. When she’s not in front of the cameras, Giada enjoys spending quality time with her daughter, Jade Thompson, and her boyfriend, television producer Shane Farley.

Giada was previously married to Jade’s father, Todd Thompson, from 2003 to 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2015 and the pair share joint custody of their daughter. The celebrity chef first met Shane in 2013 when he was set to produce a talk show with her and Bobby Flay. After striking up a great friendship, the couple took their relationship to the next level in 2015.

“After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out. I had been with Jade’s dad for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant to not be married,” Giada told People in February 2018. “Once I got settled, [Shane and I] reconnected and I felt like a kid again.”

Courtesy of Shane Farley/Instagram

Shane previously worked as a producer on The Rachael Ray Show from 2006 to 2011. He later moved to Los Angeles to work on Steve Harvey’s talk show, along with the series FabLife. Like Giada, the former New Yorker was married once before to Jennifer Giamo but filed for divorce in 2015. He and Giada began bumping into each other while filming shows on the same set in California before they started dating.

The four-time Emmy Award winner gushed about his relationship with the television personality to People. “Giada is one of the most positive people I have ever met,” he said. “She’s warm and absolutely beautiful—what you see on the outside is there on the inside as well.”

In addition to forming an amazing relationship with Giada, Shane has also gotten very close to Jade. The Cypress E Productions founder spent lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the mother-daughter duo and helped film her show Giada at Home 2.0. He shared glimpses of the filming experience on social media.

“We’ve been spending every second of every day together, and well, that’s never happened for me because I’ve always been traveling and working,” the cookbook author told People in October 2020 about the experience. “I think it’s made us stronger. Truly. I think that’s what happens sometimes in these things. You either become stronger or you start to say like, ‘Ah, I can’t do this.’ So it’s been fun.”

In June 2021, Shane, Giada and Jade took a vacation to Hawaii, where they did everything from snorkeling to hang gliding. They all posed for Instagram photos together in the crystal clear water and flashed their smiles to the camera. The vacation came a few months before the Everyday Italian host revealed how her boyfriend is involved in her family’s Thanksgiving festivities each year.

“Traditionally, my family, we’ve always made mashed potatoes with peas. We make the mashed potatoes, and then we put the peas in the middle, and we bake it,” she told People in November 2021. “But Shane is terrified of peas. He does not like them, so we have swapped. I just said to him, ‘If you don’t want the peas like we do in my family, then you’re going to have to make mashed potatoes.'”