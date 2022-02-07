Giada De Laurentiis’ Daughter Jade Is Her Best Friend! See the Chef’s Sweetest Quotes About Her Only Child

More than two decades after finding fame as a celebrity chef, Giada De Laurentiis is still captivating audiences with her many Food Network shows. The Everyday Italian host has traveled the world, written several successful books and became a mom to her daughter, Jade Thompson, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Todd Thompson.

Before their 2013 divorce announcement, Giada and Todd welcomed Jade, their only child together, in March 2008. Their family gatherings and vacations were featured on many episodes of Giada’s popular series including Giada’s Weekend Getaways and Giada at Home. The youngster quickly became her mom’s little helper in the kitchen, learning new cooking techniques and proving that the pair have an adorable bond.

Giada did not initially plan on having children, however, a devastating life event shifted her perspective. Her brother, Dino, was diagnosed with melanoma at age 29. He died in November 2003 at the age of 31. The Next Food Network Star mentor is now an advocate for skin cancer prevention and research. She shared with Parade in May 2013 that having a child “reopened” her eyes after such a dark time.

“When my brother died, I was so close to him that I became very vulnerable and I was afraid to open my heart up again. I didn’t want to experience that kind of loss and pain anymore in my life, and it took me a while to really think about a child,” the Giadzy creator said. “Well, my daughter Jade just turned 5. She’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done in my life and she’s also opened my eyes up to really enjoying every day and not taking things too seriously.”

The chef began dating producer Shane Farley in 2015 and lives with Jade in a stunning Pacific Palisades home. Giada and Todd have continued to coparent their daughter despite their split.

“I think you have to ask for help whenever possible and I do,” the hard-working mom told People in July 2017. “Her dad is pretty good at juggling, so I think you just need to be okay with asking for help because you’re going to need it.”

