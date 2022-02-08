Fans have fallen in love with Giada De Laurentiis’ infectious personality that’s been lighting up television screens since her Food Network debut in 2003. The celebrity chef has led countless successful series and branched out into the world of being an author and entrepreneur. During her two decades in the spotlight, Giada was married once to ex-husband Todd Thompson.

Giada met Todd when she was 19, studying anthropology at UCLA after her family moved from Italy to the U.S. Eventually, she realized her passion for cooking and attended culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Todd was working as a fashion designer for Anthropologie at the time. The couple were married in 2003, just as Giada found fame with the premiere of Everyday Italian.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In March 2008, the Food Network star gave birth to the couple’s only child, Jade Thompson, at the age of 37. She and Todd did not initially plan on having kids, but can’t imagine their lives without their daughter.

“Todd and I talked about kids and decided we were OK not having them. But then Jade came along, and I was very afraid, and so was Todd,” the television personality told Redbook in January 2011. “What would happen to this life we had created, where we’d just take off for Santa Barbara for the weekend? But we agreed to take it a day at a time.”

Though the Giada at Home host’s schedule got busy as she began to navigate life as a working mom, she credited Todd for being there for her in a May 2009 interview with Redbook.

“In the beginning, I was there to help him in his career. Now he’s where he wants to be, and he helps me in mine,” the Emmy winner said. “I think it’s such a wonderful evolution of a relationship.”

Todd was often featured on Giada’s series, helping her throw dinner parties, joining her in the kitchen and entertaining guests. Jade also became a frequent guest in her mom’s famous kitchen. In December 2014, the cookbook author announced that the pair had split in a Facebook post.

“Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family’s happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths,” the statement read. “Todd and I share a beautiful daughter and a lifetime of great memories that we both treasure more than anything. We are so thankful for our friends and family, and really appreciate the support in this time of change.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2015. Shortly after, Giada began dating producer Shane Farley. Todd also moved on with model Heather Lacombe. The exes continued to coparent Jade, even reuniting to celebrate her 2019 graduation, along with several birthday celebrations over the years. Todd is now a retired clothing designer, according to his Twitter bio. He is constantly posting sweet snaps with his daughter on Instagram and pursuing his passion for surfing.