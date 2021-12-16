Cooking expert Giada De Laurentiis has built a huge career for herself hosting several Food Network shows and beyond. The chef-turned-celebrity has always had a passion for cooking and was able to make all of her dreams come true when she landed Everyday Italian in 2003. Giada has amassed an impressive net worth after dominating the culinary industry for almost two decades.

Giada has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born in Rome, Italy in 1970, she grew up in a family that was heavily involved in the film industry. Her late grandfather, Dino De Laurentiis, was a big-name movie producer. Before the Emmy winner went to culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, her family suggested she try and find a career in the film industry too.

“I went to the set, which was a movie my grandfather was producing with my aunt,” the Food Network host told Time in June 2006. “She moved me everywhere, from costume design to set design, and nothing clicked for me. I hated it. Nothing about it made me want to get up and work except for the catering truck. It was interesting for me to see how they did so much from such a little truck.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After attending culinary school and moving back to the U.S., Giada began working as a professional chef. Her family’s connections helped her land her first client, director Ron Howard. She also began working at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant Spago before transitioning to becoming a food stylist. The cookbook author designed stunning spreads for Martha Stewart Living and Food and Wine magazines, jobs that helped her get noticed by Food Network.

Everyday Italian was only just the beginning of Giada’s Food Network takeover. The Gracie Award winner landed the spinoffs Giada Entertains, Giada in Italy and Giada on the Beach. She also hosted Behind the Bash and judged The Next Food Network Star alongside Bobby Flay. The pair flew to Europe to shoot Bobby and Giada in Italy for Discovery+ in 2019.

In addition to her busy filming schedule with all of her shows, the brunette beauty opened three restaurants and became a New York Times bestseller. Inspired by her grandparents who owned a pasta factory when she was younger, Giada launched her own online Italian food shop called Giadzy. The website is full of new recipes, travel tips, products for purchase and adorable photos of Giada with her daughter, Jade. The doting mom shared her secret to all of her success in the spotlight over the years.

“For a long time in the beginning of my career, I really cared a lot about what everybody else thought of me, and that defined who I was and what I was doing,” Giada told Food Network in May 2016. “I think in my older years, being over 40 now, I’ve started to realize I just have to do what I want to do and not worry so much about what everybody else thinks, because truly I’m not going to make everyone happy.”