Fans of HGTV’s Good Bones are certainly sad to say goodbye to the mesmerizing home improvement show. Mina Starsiak Hawk announced the series would be coming to an end after season 8, but that wasn’t the only bombshell she dropped. The realtor also revealed that she was not on “good terms” with several of her family members.

Where Does Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Relationship With Karen E. Laine Stand Now?

Mina completely shocked HGTV viewers with details about her “challenging” family dynamic.

“My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place,” she told “Mina AF” podcast listeners in August 2023. “It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

As for what exactly transpired between her and her mother, Karen E. Laine, the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner could not pinpoint one thing that sparked their rift.

“It’s not been one thing that my mom and I can go back to, and I can say, ‘OK, I forgive you and we’re going to go past this one thing,’” the home design star said during a September 2023 episode of her podcast. “It’s a cumulative situation from the time I can remember when I was 3 of things that have created the situation that we’re in now and it’s incredibly hard to undo.”

The following month, Karen did end up reaching out to Mina through text after not speaking for a while.

“I got a text from my mom this morning saying maybe we should talk,” Mina explained. “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time. It was early this morning, and I just didn’t really know what to do with it.”

At the time, she did not reveal whether or not she decided to respond to her mom’s message.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

Is Mina Starsiak Hawk on Speaking Terms With Brother Tad Starsiak?

As for Mina’s relationship with brother Tad Starsiak, she shared they are still in a rocky place. The pair had a heated text exchange that led her to decide that Tad was “not a good person for [her] to be around.”

“My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him too,” she reflected. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. It’s in text and it’s black and white and that was kind of my final straw there.”

As of right now, it appears the siblings are not on speaking terms, despite their interactions during recent episodes of Good Bones.

What Happened Between Mina Starsiak Hawk and Brother William Starsiak?

Since making her initial claims about drama with her family members, Mina has since patched things up with William Starsiak.

“William and I are good, we’ve squashed it,” she revealed.