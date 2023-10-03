Another chapter is ending for Mina Starsiak Hawk. The Good Bones host announced the closure of her store, Two Chicks District Co., on September 29.

“We’re heartbroken to share that Two Chicks District Co. will be closing to the public at the end of 2023,” a post on the company’s Facebook account read. “As a small business, the store has faced numerous challenges, especially during the unprecedented times we opened in, during COVID. The incredibly difficult decision to close the store is one that I have not made lightly.”

Mina’s mother, Karen E. Laine, worked for their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, before announcing she was leaving the family business in 2019. Mina became the sole owner of the company and opened the store with the intention of creating a place for locals and visitors to feel a sense of community. After running the Bates-Hendricks, Indiana, store for three years, specializing in home decor and lifestyle goods, she decided it was time to move on.

“My team and I know many of you have made Two Chicks District Co. a destination on your travels and understand that this news may come as a disappointment,” the post continued. “Please know how much I value every single person I got to meet and spend time hearing their stories while in the store. So many of you met my children and husband there, many more than once. It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut-wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is.”

One day after the shocking announcement was made, Two Chicks District Co.’s Facebook page posted that the store would be closed following “an unforeseen staffing issue.” Despite the setback, fans will still have a few more opportunities to meet Mina before the shop closes its doors at the end of this year for good.

On Saturday, October 7, Mina will be hosting a meet and greet at the location, with tickets available on the company’s website. The storefront will also be hosting a going-out-of-business sale, which will start on October 26. The news of the store closure came more than a month after Mina revealed that season 8 of Good Bones would be the show’s last.

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Bombshells surrounding the family kept on coming from Mina, who also shared during an August 28 episode of her podcast, “Mina AF,” that she and her mother were not on “good terms.” Karen has not publicly addressed the drama with her daughter and has instead been focused on her newest project — renovating a home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” Karen told the Indianapolis Business Journal in September of the potential of landing her own spinoff show. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”