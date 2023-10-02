HGTV’s Karen E. Laine has a new project in the works — renovating her home in Wilmington, North Carolina! The Good Bones star has shared a few glimpses of the house on social media so far, with some insight on her overall vision for the property.

Why Did Karen E. Laine Buy a Home in Wilmington?

Good Bones viewers saw Karen and daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk tackle dozens of home improvement projects around Indiana on the show. In February 2023, Karen posted a video on Instagram announcing that she purchased a 585-square-foot house in Wilmington.

“This is going to be so much fun!” she wrote in an Instagram caption of the renovation process. “And I’m going to take you all along for the ride.”

While responding to Instagram comments questioning why she decided to buy a property in the port city, Karen revealed her hopes for the future.

“I keep thinking eventually I will actually retire,” she wrote in a comment in March 2023. “And I’ve always wanted to retire to North Carolina. So, I bought a house there with an eye to maybe retiring there. It’s going to take a while to get it fixed up. And I will always come back to Indy for family and work. But in my downtime, I think I’d like to be in North Carolina.”

In August 2023, Mina announced in an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast that Good Bones would be ending after season 8. Just a few weeks later, she revealed that she and Karen weren’t on “good terms.” The family drama certainly came as a shock to fans, as the pair appeared to be a united front in episodes of the show.

Is Karen E. Laine Getting Her Own Spinoff Show?

It looks like Karen is eyeing a spinoff show on HGTV documenting her new Wilmington home renovation. When one commenter asked if she would be returning to the network with a new show, Karen simply responded, “Maybe.”

So far, no official announcement has been made by HGTV about a spinoff series starring Karen. She did voice how much she loves being part of the TV channel.

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” the former lawyer said during a September 2023 interview with Indianapolis Business Journal. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”

Karen formerly worked for the company Two Chicks and a Hammer with Mina. She officially left the family business in 2019 but remained as the DIY expert on Good Bones. Ahead of the Good Bones series finale, Karen revealed that she was making progress in her Wilmington cottage renovation.

“I am getting ready to lift this girl off of her old foundation and give her a new one!” she wrote on Instagram in August 2023.