HGTV’s Karen E. Laine is leaning on her family’s support as she tackles a new home improvement project. The Good Bones star revealed she was spending time with some of her loved ones amid her ongoing drama with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk.

“A new family tradition, borrowed from the Amish, has begun: a monthly family ‘frolic,’ in which we all gather to tackle a job too big for a single family member while enjoying being together as a family,” she wrote on Instagram on October 1.

Karen shared a photo of herself standing on top of a pile of wall insulation. She did not reveal which of her family members were present to lend a helping hand. The post came just weeks after Mina shared new details about her rift with her mom.

“It’s not been one thing that my mom and I can go back to, and I can say, ‘OK, I forgive you and we’re going to go past this one thing,’” she said in a September 20 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast. “It’s a cumulative situation from the time I can remember when I was 3 of things that have created the situation that we’re in now and it’s incredibly hard to undo.”

The realtor also revealed that she did not invite Karen to son Jack’s 5th birthday party. Karen has remained silent on the subject, choosing not to comment publicly on where her relationship with Mina currently stands.

“I’m not sure if I have ever been at a point where I would say, ‘I’m good, I got it, I’m not the problem, you figure your stuff out and then come talk to me,’ and those are actually words my mom has said to me,” Mina continued. “I’m not sure if she meant them at the time. I’m not sure if she felt them then or still feels them now but when you’re trying to engage with someone who doesn’t think they have an active role in the current relationship status, that’s just banging your head against a brick wall.”

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

Despite her family drama and the ending of Good Bones after season 8, Karen is looking forward to her next chapter. This year, she purchased a house in Wilmington, North Carolina. The DIY expert is currently renovating the property, and fans are hoping a Good Bones spinoff show is in the works.

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” Karen told Indianapolis Business Journal earlier last month. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”