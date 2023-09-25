Mina Starsiak Hawk has admitted many times to Good Bones viewers that her family dynamic is a bit complicated to understand. Her parents, Casey Starsiak and Karen E. Laine, have each been married multiple times and welcomed children with other partners after their divorce.

How Many Times Has Karen E. Laine Been Married?

Karen has been married four times. She mapped out her marriage history in a behind-the-scenes segment on Good Bones in March 2018.

During her marriage to Casey, the lawyer welcomed sons CR and William in addition to Mina. After their split, she wed and divorced a man named Randy, with whom she welcomed daughter Kelsy.

Following her divorce from Randy, Karen walked down the aisle with her third husband, Mick. It is unclear when they officially split. In 2015, the TV personality began posting rare photos with a man named Roger on Instagram. Two years later, Karen confirmed she and Roger had gotten married after referring to him as her husband on both Facebook and Instagram.

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

Who Is Karen E. Laine’s Husband, Roger?

Roger has continued to appear in a few pictures shared on Karen’s Instagram page over the years. HGTV fans might recognize him for his appearance during the season 3 episode of Good Bones titled “A Backyard Barn for Karen.”

In February 2017, Mina and Karen revealed that Roger was diagnosed with cancer. In between filming Good Bones, Karen was by her husband’s side through all of his treatments and recovery.

“Once we got the show, we didn’t have a choice,” Mina explained of the difficult challenges she and her mom faced in their personal lives during an interview with Indianapolis Monthly at the time. “There was no more talking about the hurdles. It was, ‘Just do it.’”

In September 2019, Karen decided to take a step back from the family business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, to focus on her life with her partner.

“After a long career of practicing law and revitalizing homes and neighborhoods, Karen is retiring from Two Chicks and a Hammer,” a statement shared on the company’s Instagram page read. “She will still be part of the HGTV show Good Bones! Karen is excited to spend her time doing all the things she loves like spending more time with Roger, sailing, hanging with her chickens and working on DIYs for Good Bones!”

Mina announced that she and her costars were getting ready to wave goodbye to Good Bones after filming the final season in August 2023. The realtor also revealed in a podcast episode that she and Karen were not on “good terms” due to their many differences.